Bajaj Finance's stock dip as unlocking of economy doesn't company

Bajaj Finance stock was among the top Nifty50 losers on Wednesday. With its share declining four per cent, the Street labelled the consumer lender’s September quarter (Q2) updates as dismal performance. The company did better than its June quarter’s show, but hopes were high on the back of improving data points like car sales, consumer durables, home improvement products or personal lifestyle utilities such as clothing and grooming.
Bajaj Finance’s new customer addition at 1.2 million is way off the 1.7 million customer addition levels seen in the past. In good quarters, the number has even touched 2.2 million. Q2’s show was 38 per cent lower year-on-year, though has more than doubled from Q1’s 5,32,000 additions. What is more difficult to stomach, particularly in the context of the economy opening up, is the second consecutive quarter of dip in assets under management or AUM, even if it was very marginal at 0.6 per cent. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) say the lender could have fared well on wholesale consumer durables loans may have gone slow in retail consumer durable and small business loans.
Seen as a barometer of India’s retail credit story, Q2’s weak show prompts investors to question if the retail credit theme has peaked off and if so, whether Bajaj Finance’s expensive valuations at 4.4x FY21 estimated book is justified.
Bajaj Finance turned cautious a year back, citing economic slowdown. The management’s risk aversion became more pronounced in April and Q2’s business updates cements it. Also, the lender is carrying excess capital of Rs 22,300 crore which works to 15 per cent of its total assets and 19 per cent of total liabilities according to Shweta Daptadar of Prabhudas Lilladher. This again points at extreme risk aversion and an eventual contraction in profitability. Guidance on asset quality too hasn’t been very encouraging, with the management reiterating that there could be elevated provisioning in Q2 also. If so, that would be three straight quarters of Covid-hit higher provisioning costs. Analysts at MOSL have retained their credit cost expectation at 4.5 per cent in FY21.
For now, Bajaj Finance isn’t ticking the right boxes. How it approaches the upcoming festive season demand would be extremely critical to judge the trajectory of its financials. Until clarity emerges, investors may be better off staying away from the Bajaj Finance counter.
