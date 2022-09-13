Bajaj Finserv trades ex-date for 1:5 split, 1:1 bonus; shares rally 6%

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finserv gains 4% as board to consider bonus, stock split plan
Bajaj Finserv sets Sept 14 as record date for stock split, bonus; stk up 5%
Ajanta Pharma extends fall, slips 2%; stock turned ex-bonus on Wednesday
Bajaj Finserv surges 8% ahead of board meet for bonus, stock split
Bajaj Finserv surges 10% after board approves 1:1 bonus, 1:5 stock split
-
Shares of Bajaj Finserv rallied 6 per cent to Rs 1,821 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the stock traded ex-date for 1:5 stock split and 1:1 bonus share. The stock adjusted 52-week high now stands at Rs 1,932, recorded on October 19, 2021.
The company had fixed September 14, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares, and issue of bonus equity shares of the company.
On July 28, 2022, Bajaj Finserv's board had approved sub-division of existing equity share of face value of Rs 5 into five equity shares of face value of Rs 1 fully paid- up. The board had also approved issue of one bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 1 for every one equity share of Rs 1.
Highlighting the rationale behind the split and issue of bonus shares, the management had said that the company and subsidiaries have grown significantly, in terms of business and performance over the years. "This is reflected in the share price of the company, which touched peak of Rs 19,325 in October 2021. Since then, the price has hovered around Rs 12,200," it said.
In the past two months, Bajaj Finserv rallied 55 per cent, as compared to 13 per cent surge in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 09:25 am, the stock traded 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,793, as against 0.58 per cent gain on the benchmark index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU