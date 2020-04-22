Bajaj Healthcare locked in 10% upper circuit; hits record high on HCQ boost

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit, to hit an all-time high of Rs 304, on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock has rallied 28 per cent in the past four days after getting Gujarat Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) nod to manufacture hydhroxychloroquine sulphate.

Besides, the stock has rallied 40 per cent in the past one month, as against a 4.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during the period. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with 18,000 shares changing hands on the BSE till 02:49 pm.