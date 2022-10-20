JUST IN
How does Andrew Holland see markets play out in Samvat 2079?
We prefer a bottom-up approach in this environment: Satish Ramanathan
Risk-reward not favourable in near to mid term: Nomura India's Mukherjee
Indian markets are in midst of global quagmire: Harendra Kumar, Elara Sec
Auto, retail, BFSI favorable investment bets in Samvat 2079: Vinay Paharia
This is the year to pick & choose sectors and firms carefully: Devina Mehra
Risk-reward is still favourable for the long-term: ICICI Pru Life Insurance
India remains a bright spot among global equity mkts: BofA's Guenthardt
Recent upmove in global equities mirrored a bear-mkt rally: Unmesh Kulkarni
Markets may remain volatile with selling bias: IIFL Securities chairman
You are here: Home » Markets » Q&A
Tracxn Technologies stock gains on NSE debut, up 17.7% at Rs 94.20 apiece
Business Standard

Balance sheet of financial firms in best shape ever: DSP MF MD & CEO

'Every investor's time horizon and risk appetite is different hence I can't give a single answer for a diverse investor base'

Topics
equity market | Mutual Funds | Debt Funds

Abhishek Kumar 

Kalpen Parekh, President at DSP Investment Managers
Kalpen Parekh, President at DSP Investment Managers

Companies are expected to report reasonable earnings growth in the quarters ahead leading to less expensive valuations, says KALPEN PAREKH, managing director and chief executive officer, DSP Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar, he explains why his fund house has exposure to financial sector companies and names sectors that are likely to do well. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on equity market

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.