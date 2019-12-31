Ban on upfront commission, uncertainty in equity markets hit new offers

Collections from new equity and debt fund offerings dipped significantly this year, given that the ban on upfront commission, debt turmoil, and the uncertainty in equity markets all restricted launches and also limited inflows.

The frontline indices have risen close to 15 per cent year-to-date, led by a rise in a handful of stocks. As a result of the polarisation and underperformance of mid- and small-cap stocks, diversified equity schemes have not done particularly well. “The markets have not been supportive and only a few stocks have risen, with the result that one-year and ...