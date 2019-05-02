Bandhan Bank, auto stocks, Ambuja Cements, Britannia may hog the limelight

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 64 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 11,785, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

Earnings today: Around 40 companies are slated to release their Q4 earnings for financial year 2018-19 later in the day. These will include Bandhan Bank, Bombay Dyeing, Dabur, MRF and Tata Power.

Indian Hotels Company: Tata Group firm Indian Hotels Company on April 30 reported 54.55 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 122.56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Britannia: Britannia Industries Wednesday reported an 11.82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 2,860.75 crore as against Rs 2,581.93 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.





Ambuja Cements: It reported a 57 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 427 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019, as compared to Rs 272 crore in the corresponding period last year.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company reported a net profit of Rs 134 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared with Rs 166 crore in a year-ago period.

Shoppers Stop: The retail chain reported nearly 45 per cent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 11.45 crore for the March quarter of FY19.

Lupin, Natco Pharma: Lupin, in alliance with Natco Pharma (Natco, has received approval for Bosentan Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg, from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Limited's Tracleer Tablets, 62.5 mg and 125 mg.

Zenzar: The IT company on April 30 reported around 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 82.74 crore in the last quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.65 crore in the same period a year ago.

Auto stocks: Automobile companies are likely to be in focus owing to April sales numbers. While Maruti Suzuki’s PV sales in the domestic market dropped 19.6 per cent in April, for Hyundai the fall was 10 per cent over last year, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ajanta Pharma: The company on April 30 reported a 5.92 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.89 crore for the March 2019 quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations fell to Rs 515.16 crore as compared with Rs 530.31 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Gruh Finance: HDFC's subsidiary Gruh Finance on April 30 reported net profit of Rs 129.44 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2019, nearly flat on year. The company's net profit was at Rs 128.44 crore in January-March quarter of fiscal 2017-18.