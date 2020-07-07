Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Auto, PVR: Trading strategies for news-driven stocks

Benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50, were trading flat in the intra-day session on Tuesday; however, a number of stocks were trading actively in the trade, owing to their respective business and corporate developments.

For instance, Bajaj Finance rallied 4 per cent post its quarterly update while Bandhan Bank advanced over 5 per cent after the lender reported healthy loan and deposit growth in the April-June quarter on a yearly basis despite a nationwide Covid-19-induced lockdown. Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, traded over 1 per cent lower after it announced a 50 per cent pay ...