Bandhan Bank gains over 7% post Q2 results

-
ALSO READ
Change in business mix weighs on Bandhan's interest margin in FY18
RBI cracks whip on Bandhan Bank for violating shareholding norms
Bandhan's operating metrics justify valuation; Q1 net profit up 48%
Bandhan Bank waiting for RBI guidelines on meeting promoter holding norms
Bandhan Bank enters league of top-50 most valuable company
-
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 55.6% at Rs 10.78 billion as against Rs 6.93 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 10.3% from 9.3% in year ago quarter.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.29% at the end of Q2FY19, compared with 1.26% in the previous quarter and 1.43% a year earlier. Net non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans during the quarter under review stood at 0.7% against 0.6% in the previous quarter and 0.8% in year ago quarter.
Commenting on the performance, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, managing director and CEO of Bandhan Bank said: "The second quarter of FY 2018-19 continues to be promising with advances growing YoY by 51% and CASA ratio of 36.9%. We expect the momentum to continue in second half of FY 2018-19”.
At 03:15 PM; Bandhan Bank was trading 6% higher at Rs 513 on the BSE, as compared to 1.34% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 5.3 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU