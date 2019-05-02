Bandhan Bank shaping up well, Q4 profit up 68 per cent at Rs 651 crore

Reacting to a strong March quarter (Q4) results, Bandhan Bank's stock rose over four per cent on Wednesday. Numbers were not only better than expectations on most fronts, but also the best placed in FY19.

Net profit at Rs 651 crore expanded 68 per cent year-on-year in Q4, helped by 45.6 per cent increase in net interest income (Rs 1,258 crore). For investors, the good news is that with full provisioning already undertaken for the bank’s exposure to IL&FS loans worth Rs 345 crore in December quarter Q4 wasn’t impacted on this front. An outstanding of Rs 25 crore towards ...