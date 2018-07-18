Bandhan Bank surges 6% on healthy Q1 results; stock hits new high

-
ALSO READ
Bandhan Bank makes strong debut; ends at 27% premium against issue price
Bandhan Bank's Rs 45-bn IPO subscribed 14.6 times on last day of offer
Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
Bandhan Bank's Rs 44-bn IPO opens: Expert views on why you should subscribe
Bandhan Bank enters league of top-50 most valuable company
-
The stock was trading at its highest level since listing on March 27, 2018. It gained 59% over the issue price of Rs 375.
Net Interest Income (Nil) for the quarter grew by 39.5% at Rs 10.37 billion as against Rs 7.43 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the quarter under review stands at 10.27% against 10.75% in year ago quarter and 9.69% for FY2017-18.
Assets quality remained stable sequentially with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio in Q1FY19 stood at 1.26% against 1.25% as on March 2018. Net NPA stood at 0.64% against 0.58% in the previous quarter.
Commenting on the performance, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank said: "The start of FY2018-19 has been promising with advances growing Y-o-Y by 52%, overcoming the seasonality, which we normally witness during the first quarter. We will strive to maintain the growth and quality of assets during this financial year".
At 02:02 pm; Bandhan Bank was trading 5% higher at Rs 590, as compared to 0.32% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled 3.64 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
- Opportunity to capture current interest rates_know more
- Colour Prints Add Power to Your Powerful Ideas
- Personalise Print Workflows at Office with Canon
- Secure every print, every time with Canon MFDs
- Boost Business Impression with Colourful Prints
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU