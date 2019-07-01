Bank of Baroda down 1% post report of Rs 3,000 cr loan purchase from DHFL

Shares of (BoB) slipped 2 per cent to Rs 120 apiece in the early morning trade on Monday after reports surfaced the state-run lender has entered into a transaction with Dewan Housing Finance Corporation(DHFL) to buy loans worth Rs 3,000 crore against its exposure to the non-bank lender.

At 09:50 am, the stock was trading nearly a per cent lower at Rs 121 apiece on the BSE while shares of were ruling at Rs 71, down one per cent. On the other hand, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading 245 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 39,639 levels.

"BoB acquired the pool of loans made by and adjusted it against its loans to the non-bank lender.

Since the acquired loans are higher-rated assets, the quality of BoB’s loanbook will improve," Mint reported on Monday citing sources.

Since BoB had an exposure of close to Rs 6,500 crore to DHFL, this will be pared by a little less than Rs 3,000 crore, the report added.

agency PTI had reported on Friday, quoting SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, that lenders will take a call on their exposure to the stressed NBFC sector in light of the Reserve Bank's June 7 circular which has laid guidelines for resolution of bad loans. had an outstanding debt of around Rs 1 trillion at the end of December. Of that, 38 per cent are bank loans, with SBI having the highest exposure. CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT

Moreover, the lenders of the troubled NBFC DHFL are scheduled to meet on Monday, seeking a solution for the Rs 90,000 crore debt that is owed to them, Business Standard reported. The consortium of 30 lenders led by state-run Union Bank of India, which includes banks and other financial institutions, may also consider conversion of debt into equity that can make them the largest shareholder in the mortgage lender, sources said over the weekend. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE

