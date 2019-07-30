Bank of India hits 52-wk low ahead of Q1 result; dips 27% in 2019 thus far

Bank of India shares hit 52-week low of Rs 72.6 apiece, slipping 4 per cent in the intra-day trade on the NSE on Tuesday, ahead of its June quarter result for 2019-20 (Q1FY20).

The stock, which hit its 52-week high of Rs 110.15 earlier this year, has slipped 27 per cent in the calendar year 2019 thus far. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index has gained 3 per cent during the period.

The public sector lender is scheduled to announce its June quarter results later in the day amid expectations of weaker operational performance.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher expect the bank to report a profit of Rs 3,89.4 crore, a jump of 309 per cent YoY and 54.6 per cent sequentially. The bank had a profit of Rs 95.1 crore in Q1FY19 and Rs 251.8 crore in Q4FY19.

"Bank will likely see small loan growth as against a contraction earlier. Most operating metrics will see improvement mainly on lower base of last year but overall operations remain week," they said in an earnings preview note.

Analysts at Sharekhan, too, have kept the Bank in the watchlist. The brokerage has a 'hold' rating on the stock.

At 11:52 am, the stock was trading 2.64 per cent lower at Rs 74 apiece as against a 0.06 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty50.