Banking and PSU debt funds are the best alternative to bank fixed deposits

The default by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its subsidiaries might have dented debt funds’ popularity, but fixed-income investors need not run away from debt funds completely.

There are certain categories like banking and PSU debt funds (BPDFs), where one can make good money with nominal risk. “BPDFs are good investment options, as market-related volatility is relatively lower than long-duration funds,” says Joydeep Sen, founder, Wise Investor. Agrees S Sridharan, head-financial planning, Wealth Ladder Investment Advisors. ...