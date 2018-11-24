Banks have dominated in top management changes this year: Report

Banks have dominated in top management changes this year, a sector analysis done by ICICI Securities shows. There have been as many as 18 top management changes in listed public sector banks, and another nine in the private banking space. The energy sector has seen the second-most changes in the top rung, at 18. All changes took place in public sector companies. The FMCG, power, and auto sectors are among the top five with the highest number of management changes, shows the data.