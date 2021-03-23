Barbeque Nation Hospitality's Rs 453-crore IPO to open on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Amazon gets HC notice on Future-RIL deal; MobiKwik plans IPO
BS READS: Restaurant chain to realtor - 6 IPOs to track this listing season
Applying for an IPO? Here are the things that you should keep in mind
Indigo Paints IPO: Attractive pricing fetches over 117 times bids
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO opens today, gets thumbs up from brokerages
-
Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s Rs 453-crore initial public offering (IPO) will remain open for subscription between March 24 and March 26. The company will issue fresh equity worth Rs 180 crore in the maiden offering. The IPO also comprises secondary share sale worth Rs 273 crore. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 498-Rs 500 per share. Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates the popular chain of Barbeque Nation Restaurants. It operates around 147 outlets across 77 cities. “The company is going to list at an enterprise value-to-sales (FY20) of 2.41 times with a market cap of Rs 1,877 crore,” said a note by Marwadi Financial Services. In FY20, the company reported revenues of Rs 851 crore and a loss of Rs 33 crore.
MobiKwik plans to hit markets
One MobiKwik System, the Indian digital wallet and payments start-up, is targeting an initial public offering before September that could raise between $200 million and $250 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
MobiKwik is planning to file its draft IPO prospectus by May for an offering in Mumbai that could value the company at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The Gurugram-based company intends to hold a pre-IPO funding round that could give the start-up a valuation of about $700 million, the people said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU