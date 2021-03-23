Barbeque Nation Hospitality's Rs 453-crore IPO to open on Wednesday

Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s Rs 453-crore initial public offering (IPO) will remain open for subscription between March 24 and March 26. The company will issue fresh equity worth Rs 180 crore in the maiden offering. The IPO also comprises secondary share sale worth Rs 273 crore. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 498-Rs 500 per share. Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates the popular chain of Barbeque Nation Restaurants. It operates around 147 outlets across 77 cities. “The company is going to list at an enterprise value-to-sales (FY20) of 2.41 times with a market cap of Rs 1,877 crore,” said a note by Marwadi Financial Services. In FY20, the company reported revenues of Rs 851 crore and a loss of Rs 33 crore.

plans to hit markets

One System, the Indian digital wallet and payments start-up, is targeting an initial public offering before September that could raise between $200 million and $250 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

is planning to file its draft IPO prospectus by May for an offering in Mumbai that could value the company at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The Gurugram-based company intends to hold a pre-IPO funding round that could give the start-up a valuation of about $700 million, the people said.