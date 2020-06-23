Bayer: Investors must wait for a better entry point for significant gains

The Bayer CropScience stock rose about 10 per cent over the past week after the company tied-up with ITC’s agri business division. The tie-up will help Bayer expand the reach of its crop protection products through ITC’s e-Choupal 4.0 platform, offer advisory services and mitigate the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Growth, going ahead, is expected to be strong on the back of an uptick in demand led by normal monsoons and benefits from the merger with Monsanto. In addition to the higher minimum support prices for the rabi crop, steps taken to improve procurement ...