JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

After brief surge, sugar prices on decline again
Business Standard

Beauty retailer Purpelle.com secures Rs 175 mn from JSW Ventures, others

The funding, secured in multiple tranches, was led by an unidentified London-based investment fund

Business Standard 

Data Tracker: The changing face of the beauty market

Mumbai-based Manash Lifestyle, which operates beauty products and services marketplace Purplle.com, has secured around Rs 175 million ($2.56 million) in a fresh funding round from a clutch of investors, reports TechCircle, citing two sources. The funding, secured in multiple tranches, was led by an unidentified London-based investment fund. The round also saw participation from Patrick Chong Fook Seng, founder of Luxasia Group, a Singapore-based omnichannel retailer of beauty products, and existing investor JSW Ventures, the venture capital arm of the JSW Group.

chart

.
First Published: Thu, June 21 2018. 00:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements