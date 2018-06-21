Beauty retailer Purpelle.com secures Rs 175 mn from JSW Ventures, others

Mumbai-based Manash Lifestyle, which operates beauty products and services marketplace Purplle.com, has secured around Rs 175 million ($2.56 million) in a fresh funding round from a clutch of investors, reports TechCircle, citing two sources. The funding, secured in multiple tranches, was led by an unidentified London-based investment fund. The round also saw participation from Patrick Chong Fook Seng, founder of Luxasia Group, a Singapore-based omnichannel retailer of beauty products, and existing investor JSW Ventures, the venture capital arm of the JSW Group.
.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU