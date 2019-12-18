Benchmark indices touch all-time highs on easing US-China trade tensions

-
ALSO READ
US-China trade deal hopes propel markets, Sensex reclaims 41,000-mark
Sensex rises 292 points, Nifty ends at 11,428 on optimism of US-China pact
Metal shares gain as Trump signs phase one trade deal with China
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 73 pts amid selling in pvt banks, auto stocks
MARKET WRAP: Indices end flat ahead of Economic Survey; Nifty holds 11,900
-
The Sensex and the Nifty hit record highs of 41,401.7 and 12,182.8 points, respectively, on Tuesday, as investors cheered the easing of trade tensions between the US and China. Both indices gained 1 per cent each.
Global markets also went up, with the Dow Jones hitting an all-time high on Monday. Asian markets were up, too.
Foreign institutional investors seem to be booking profit though, having shed shares worth Rs 435 crore in December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU