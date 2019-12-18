Benchmark indices touch all-time highs on easing US-China trade tensions

The Sensex and the hit record highs of 41,401.7 and 12,182.8 points, respectively, on Tuesday, as investors cheered the easing of trade tensions between the US and China. Both indices gained 1 per cent each.

Global also went up, with the Dow Jones hitting an all-time high on Monday. Asian were up, too.

Foreign institutional investors seem to be booking profit though, having shed shares worth Rs 435 crore in December.