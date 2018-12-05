Bharat Forge stocks reel under demand pressure on sharp fall in truck sales

The Bharat Forge stock was down 8.5 per cent, hitting a one-year low, on demand concerns after November sales of trucks both in North America and India — its two largest markets — fell sharply. While the preliminary sales data of class 8 trucks in North America indicates that sales were down 15 per cent year-on-year, sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) in India also fell by a similar number.

Commercial vehicles account for about 45 per cent of Bharat Forge’s stand-alone revenues. The fall in North American heavy truck sales to their ...