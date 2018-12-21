Bharti Airtel, Bosch, PSU banks and Infosys among top stocks to track today

Asian stocks were trading lower in the early morning trade on Friday. At 08:41 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 26 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 10,968.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major Thursday said it formed a specialised committee of directors to explore options for fundraising to strengthen its capital structure and balance sheet. In its board meeting held on Thursday, Airtel's Board formed and authorised a special committee of directors for fundraising.



PSU Banks: The Government of India (GoI) has announced infusion of Rs 830 billion in PSU banks in the current fiscal year. Out of Rs 830 billion, they have sought parliamentary approval for additional Rs 410 billion. This capital infusion will provide an exit to three to four banks in the PCA framework. In addition, capital will also be provided to banks that are near threshold of PCA norms.



Infibeam Avenues (Infibeam) and IBM India (IBM) has executed an Agreement to Develop, Implement and Promote Blockchain applications to Clients on LinuxOne in India.

Bosch: Auto component major Bosch Thursday said it will suspend all manufacturing operations at Bidadi plant in Karnataka for two days on December 28-29 in order to adjust production with market demand.





Indian Hume Pipe Company: The company has received Letter of Acceptance for the work of Rs 5.03 billion (excluding GST) from Andhra Pradesh Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC), Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh for the work of construction of Drinking Water Supply Projects in Guntur District.

Infosys: The IT major has appointed Bharti Airtel’s global CFO Nilanjan Roy as chief financial officer, effective 1 March 2019. Roy, who will become the first outsider to hold the post of Infosys CFO, joins the IT company from Airtel where he was at for 13 years.

HCL Tech: The IT company has announced the launch of its Women’s Leadership Center, based in North Carolina, with dedicated physical space and formal initiatives in STEM training, leadership development and mentorship opportunities for women.

Coal India: The board of directors of Coal India on Thursday approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.25 a share for FY2018-19. The company has already fixed December 31 as record date for payment of dividend.

Vijaya Bank, BoB, Dena Bank: According to news reports, Finance Ministry’s Alternative Mechanism (AM) has given in-principle approval to proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank & Dena Bank.