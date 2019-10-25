Bharti Airtel, Voda-Idea: How to trade telecom stocks post AGR judgement

In a massive blow to the incumbent telecom players, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursdayrejected telecom companies’ appeal against the Union government’s definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). The apex court will later decide on the timeframe for the operators to pay AGR.

According to the experts, the verdict will have a devastating impact on the telcos and Vodafone-Idea will be the worst-hit.