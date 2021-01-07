Bharti Airtel regains Rs 3 trillion market-cap as stock surges over 5%

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel rallies 9% in two days after SC's verdict on AGR dues
Bharti Airtel trades lower for fourth straight day, hits 4-month low
Bharti Airtel hits seven-month low in a strong market; down 20% in 1 month
Voda Idea slips 25% from day's high; Airtel up 6% post SC AGR verdict
Bharti Airtel advances 4% on strong gross subscriber additions in September
-
As shares of Bharti Airtel rallied 5.5 per cent to Rs 554 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday on the back of heavy volumes, the firm regained its market capitalisation of Rs 3 trillion. The stock was trading at its highest level since September 2, 2020.
At 01:14 am, Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation stood at Rs 3.01 trillion, the BSE data showed. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled as a combined nearly 30 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report. The stock hit a record high of Rs 611.70 on May 20, 2020, which was also its 52-week high.
As per an IANS report, Bharti Airtel has approached the Supreme Court over the assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues payable by the company.
According to the telecom operator, the assessment by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has errors. As per DoT's assessment, Airtel's total dues stand at Rs 43,980 crore, out of which Rs 25,976 crore is due. Airtel's calculation, however, shows that its total dues stand at Rs 13,004 crore. The telco has already paid Rs 18,004 crore, the news agency reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Analysts at ICICI Securities have a ‘buy’ rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price (TP) of Rs 700 per share. "Bharti Airtel continues to report resilient numbers, especially on the Indian wireless business front. The major positive is strong subscriber addition and average revenue per user (ARPU) traction that has percolated into superior EBITDA (incremental margins of around 70 per cent)," ICICI Securities said.
The brokerage firm sees favourable industry structure of three players (two being strong), a good enough kicker for an eventual hike in tariff, as well as, superior digital play in the medium to long-term.
"We continue to remain bullish on Bharti (with a TP of Rs 650), given its strong earnings outlook, potential tariff hikes soon, well-capitalized balance sheet, potential FCF generation, and strong competitive position," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a company update.
"A price hike, which looked uncertain in the last 6-9 months due to the challenging economic scenario, has started to look imminent with weakening subscriber growth across players. Our recent interactions with industry experts indicate a potential price hike of 15-20 per cent in the next two months," the brokerage firm said in a report dated December 9.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU