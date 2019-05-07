Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Gujarat Gas among top stocks to watch

At 07:17 am, on the (SGX) were trading 27.50 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 11,684, suggesting a gap-up start for the domestic equities.

Here's a look at the top stocks that are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Bharti Airtel: posted a 29 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 107 crore for the quarter ended March 2019 even as the Street had anticipated a loss in the range of Rs 700 crore. The company said the jump was mainly due to gains from exceptional items.

ICICI Bank: The private lender saw a 5 per cent fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2019 (Q4) to Rs 969 crore. This was due to higher operating expenses and treasury income plunging to Rs 156 crore versus Rs 2,685 crore a year-ago padded with Rs 3,320 crore of profit from stake sale in ICICI Securities.

Earnings today: As many as 33 companies are slated to release their Q4 results today. Prominent among them include Vedanta, ABB, Ceat and Escorts.

Marico: Homegrown FMCG major Marico on Monday posted over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 405 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19, aided by one-time write-back of tax provisions amounting to Rs 188 crore.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways has informed foreign airlines it would be unable to provide security services to them after May 10. The development comes in the backdrop of the aviation security regulator asking foreign airlines to make alternative arrangements as soon as possible.

Gujarat Gas: The company on May 6 reported a 77 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March on the back of higher sales. Its net profit in the January-March period at Rs 116.54 crore, or Rs 1.69 a share, was higher than Rs 65.95 crore, or Rs 0.96 per share, earning in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Kewal Kiran Clothing: Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 3.28 per cent to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.91 per cent to Rs 133.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.