Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: How to trade AGR case-related stocks?

Telecom stocks were back in focus on Thursday after the Supreme Court asked telecom companies to file their financial statements before it and fixed adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues case against them for hearing in July. On their part, Bharti Airtel has already paid Rs 18000 crore, 70 per cent of the Rs 25,600 crore received by Department of Telecom (DOT) from all companies.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea (VIL), which has liabilities worth Rs 53,000 crore pleaded saying that it does not have enough money to pay and should be given some time. READ MORE HERE Exposure to ...