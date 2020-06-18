JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel recover from day's low as SC defers AGR hearing
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: How to trade AGR case-related stocks?

Vodafone Idea (VIL), which has liabilities worth Rs 53,000 crore pleaded saying that it does not have enough money to pay and should be given some time

Topics
Telecom Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea | telecom sector in India | Supreme Court

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Telecom stocks were back in focus on Thursday after the Supreme Court asked telecom companies to file their financial statements before it and fixed adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues case against them for hearing in July. On their part, Bharti Airtel has already paid Rs 18000 crore, 70 per cent of the Rs 25,600 crore received by Department of Telecom (DOT) from all companies.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea (VIL), which has liabilities worth Rs 53,000 crore pleaded saying that it does not have enough money to pay and should be given some time. READ MORE HERE Exposure to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 12:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU