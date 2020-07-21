Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Here's how to trade telecom stocks

Telecom stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court (SC) reserved its order with respect to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) plea for a 20-year staggered payment timeline for the service providers, turning down the telecom companies’ demand for re-assessment of dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Following the development, shares of Vodafone Idea slipped over 7 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday while the S&P BSE Telecom index traded over 1 per cent lower at 1,311.85 levels. Here's a look at what technical indicators ...