Bharti Infratel extends gain after Airtel hikes stake through open market

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel trades lower for fourth straight day, hits 4-month low
Bernstein initiates coverage on Bharti Airtel with an 'outperform' rating
Bharti Airtel rallies 10% on strong operational performance in Q2
Bharti Airtel rallies 9% in two days after SC's verdict on AGR dues
Bharti Airtel hits seven-month low in a strong market; down 20% in 1 month
-
The stock of the company, engaged in activities of providing telecom tower infrastructure sharing for telecommunication services, has rallied 7 per cent in the past two trading days.
On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Bharti Airtel’s wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd bought 133 million shares or 4.94 per cent additional stake in Bharti Infratel for Rs 2,882 crore via block deals. With this acquisition by Nettle, the aggregate shareholding of Bharti (along with subsidiaries) has increased to 41.66 per cent in Infratel against 36.73 per cent, earlier. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEALS DATA
Meanwhile, the stock of Bharti Airtel was down 2 per cent to Rs 474, after hitting a high of Rs 488 in the early morning trade today.
Motilal Oswal Securities in a note said that the deal could be leverage neutral for Bharti Airtel as it would receive a cumulative Rs 250-300 crore dividend, excluding taxes, over the next two years against its investment of Rs 2,880 crore coming from part of the extra-ordinary dividend from the cash balance on Bharti Infratel’s balance sheet, and the annual profit after tax generation from the merged entity. "However, irrespective of the deal, its existing 36.73 per cent stake would have still received the dividend. So, the incremental amount for the additional around 5 per cent stake does not justify the risk," the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU