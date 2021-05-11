BHEL hits 21-month high on heavy volumes; stock zooms 59% in 8 days

-
ALSO READ
BHEL gains 7% on emerging lowest bidder for NPCIL's Rs 10,800 cr tender
Bajaj Electricals surges 18%, hits new high on robust Q3 results
Bajaj Electricals zooms 50% in three days post December quarter results
Stocks to watch: PNB, BHEL, TVS Motor, IOC, Satin Creditcare, IRCTC
Nifty eyeing 14,200; broader markets to outrun benchmarks: Sameet Chavan
-
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) surged 14 per cent to Rs 75.15, hitting a 21-month high on the BSE in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, on the back of heavy volumes. Till 03:05 pm, a combined 513 million equity shares, representing 15 per cent of total equity of BHEL, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.69 per cent at 49,161.
The stock of the state-owned heavy electrical equipment company was trading at its highest level since July 2019. In the past eight trading days, the stock has rallied 59 per cent from level of Rs 47.20 hit on April 29.
BHEL, a government owned entity, is India's largest engineering company and dominates the supply of equipment for power plants in India. Key products include gas turbines, generators, thermal sets, diesel shunters, turbo / hydro sets, transformers, switch gears, circuit breakers and boilers.
Apart from conventional power plants (thermal, hydro & gas), BHEL has been contributing significantly to the development and promotion of solar energy over the past three decades. BHEL offers EPC solutions for grid-interactive and off-grid, ground mounted, rooftop, floating and canal top solar plants, with a current solar portfolio of more than 1 GW. In addition, BHEL is also manufacturing space-grade solar panels and batteries for space applications.
“Atmanirbhar Bharat” enables localization of equipments supported by BHEL’s strategy to partner with Global OEMs to leverage manufacturing facilities remains a positive catalyst going forward. However, Geojit Financial Services remains cautious on the stock amid the ongoing weakness in operations.
"Considering the company’s focus on new growth opportunities and operational efficiencies, we believe, once the impact of pandemic fades away, the business would get back to normalcy. However, the increase in demand of renewables sources of energy can impact the company’s business model. Hence, we plan to monitor the performance," the brokerage firm said in Q3FY21 result update.
Meanwhile, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BHEL is expected to post consolidated profit of Rs 820 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21), aided by higher operating leverage and lower interest cost. The company had posted net loss of Rs 1,532 crore in Q4FY20.
Besides, it is expected to witness strong revenue growth (100 per cent YoY) – as the company was disproportionately impacted by the COVID outbreak in March 2020 and has witnessed a skewed Q4 in general. "BHEL is expected to report operating profit (after four quarters of operating losses) on the back of higher execution and ongoing cost rationalization," the brokerage firm said in March 2021 results preview.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) to come in at Rs 1,140 crore, with sequential and YoY improvements, on higher operating leverage. Watch out for any movement in receivables, ramp-up in operations, and order inflow, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU