Gold price falls in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,160
Web Exclusive

Bias for MCX Crude Oil turns marginally positive, can rally up to Rs 7,600

Meanwhile, the MCX Natural Gas futures need to conquer the key resistances at Rs 224 and Rs 232 for a meaningful pullback rally to emerge.

Crude Oil Prices | Natural gas price | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

The MCX Crude Oil futures were seen trading closer to the higher-end of the anticipated trading band. In case, Crude Oil futures are able to conquer the near term resistances, a smart rally to Rs 7,400 or higher to Rs 7,600 seems possible.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:05 IST

