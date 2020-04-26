Biggest challenge for small firms is surviving the next 3-6 months: Holland

It has been an eventful week for the markets that negotiated oil prices falling into negative terrain and Franklin Templeton closing six mutual fund schemes.

ANDREW HOLLAND, chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, tells Puneet Wadhwa that once stability comes to the global markets and fundamentals can be accessed more clearly, flows will come back into emerging market funds. Is the market recovery from March lows sustainable? Following the massive fiscal packages and central banks ‘backstopping’ the bond and credit markets globally, all the ...