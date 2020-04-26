From SRF to Aarti, exporters better placed in speciality chemical segment

Stocks of speciality chemical companies have fared better than companies in other sectors. Even as the benchmark indices -- the Nifty and the Sensex -- have shed over 25 per cent each since the start of CY20, speciality chemical companies have posted gains of 3.5 per cent.

These gains are mainly because of strong demand from user industries in India, falling raw material costs, and new orders expected from buyers looking for alternatives, given the situation in China. In addition to de-risking the supply chain from China, portfolio restructuring and consolidation measures undertaken by ...