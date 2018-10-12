Markets plunge on global sell-off; investor wealth erodes by Rs 2.69 trn

The sell-off in Indian equities intensified on Thursday as worries over slowing global growth, escalating trade tensions, and rising US treasury yields spooked investors worldwide. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for global growth from the estimated 3.9 per cent in July to 3.7 per cent in 2018 and 2019.

On Thursday, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the global economy might not be strong enough to withstand the rising trade tensions. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 2.2 per cent, or 759 points, to 34,001, the lowest close since ...