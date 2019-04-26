Biocon Q4 misses revenue mark; cost paring measures drive profit growth

Biocon’s FY19 March quarter (Q4) results were a mixed bag. While the drug maker with revenues of Rs 1528.8 crore (up 31 per cent year-on-year) missed estimates, efficient cost-control measures led to a net profit growth of 64 per cent, which was ahead of expectations at Rs 214 crore.

The company, whose core operating margins expanded 800 basis points year-on-year, expects to sustain margins at 34 per cent levels, going forward. At Rs 619.8 apiece, its stock price though, closed on a flat note. Biocon’s performance continues to be driven by growth in its biologics and ...