Bitcoin, Ether rally back to levels just before China crypto ban

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin is the most crowded trade globally, says BofA Fund Manager Survey
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
S&P, Dow Jones bring bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with crypto indexes
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
-
The cryptocurrency market made a swift comeback from the turbulence last week triggered by China’s latest crackdown volley, with the likes of Bitcoin and Ether recouping most of their losses on Monday.
Bitcoin rallied to about $44,000 as of 1:35 p.m. in Hong Kong, near the level when the People’s Bank of China on Friday announced its latest step in reining in crypto. Ether broke above last week’s level at $3,100.
“Over the weekend sessions, Bitcoin has shown some resilience and has now recovered the majority of those losses,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., in a note Monday. “It may well be that China’s previously announced crackdowns had already been built into prices.”
Crypto markets were roiled on Friday when the PBOC issued a newly restrictive ban on transactions and mining, in conjunction with several other state agencies. That step signaled that policies in China may be moving toward a more serious and coordinated level. At the same time, previous statements from Beijing about bans haven’t killed crypto entirely in the country, so some traders were more sanguine about the effect.
One area not faring so well: stocks or tokens with significant Chinese crypto reliance. Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd., an exchange with a significant mainland presence dropped as much as 33%. The Huobi Token was off about 10% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko pricing.
Meanwhile Fujian-based software firm Meitu Inc. fell as much as 6.1%, while GRG Banking Equipment Co. dropped up to 2.4%. Those falls come after crypto-linked stocks fell in other regions -- like MicroStrategy, which declined as much as 6.7% Friday in the U.S.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU