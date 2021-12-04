Bitcoin plunges over 20% in another sign of global market nerves

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
Bitcoin plunged along with other cryptocurrencies on Saturday, in another indication of the risk aversion sweeping across financial markets.
The largest digital token fell as low as $42,296 before paring some of the tumble. It was trading at about $47,600 as of 1:50 p.m. in Singapore on Saturday, a drop of about 11%.
Ether, the second-largest token, fell as much as 17.4% before trimming the retreat to about 10%. The overall crypto sector has shed around a fifth of its value, sliding to $2.2 trillion, according to tracker CoinGecko.
The swings in cryptocurrencies come amid a volatile period for financial markets. Spiking inflation is forcing central banks to tighten monetary policy, threatening to reduce the liquidity tailwind that lifted a wide range of assets.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has also led to risk aversion over concerns about what it might mean for global economic reopening.
Global stocks are down more than 4% from a record in November, while haven assets like Treasuries have rallied.
Leveraged Positions
Some leveraged buyers of Bitcoin were flushed out in Saturday’s crash, according to Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.
“Markets have also been jittery with all the uncertainty around omicron, with cases now appearing in many countries,” he said. “It’s hard to say what that means for economies and markets and hence the uncertainty.”
About $2.4 billion of crypto exposure, both long and short, was liquidated on Saturday, the most since Sept. 7, according to data from Coinglass.com.
Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has shed about $21,000 since hitting a record on Nov. 10.
But it’s still up more than 60% this year, a return that exceeds many other assets -- and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said the country had again bought the dip, adding 150 coins. The nation this year adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.
“As usual, since crypto traders deploy leverage it results in cascading sell orders and liquidations,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “We should find support around $40,000 to $42,000 and then rebound in line for a end-year rally. If that does not hold, we might revisit the July lows of $30,000 to $35,000.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU