Bitcoin's 60% rally from July lows may be running out of steam

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Bitcoin falls below $37,000 after Amazon's denial; Ether, Litecoin tumble
Govt considers blocking IP addresses of cryptocurrency exchanges
Bitcoin slides below $40,000 on China crypto restrictions, ether tumbles
India will not 'shut off' all cryptocurrency, wants blockchain: Sitharaman
-
Bitcoin’s burst above the $50,000 level didn’t last long and chart patterns signal its rally since July is at risk of fading.
The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.4% Thursday to $46,588, with other tokens including Ether retreating along with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. The drop pared Bitcoin’s rally since a July low to some 60%.
John Bollinger, inventor of Bollinger bands, in a tweet suggested taking some profits or hedging. Katie Stockton at Fairlead Strategies cited DeMark market-timing indicators as flagging about two weeks of “sideways-to-lower” prices.
Two charts help sum up the current situation for Bitcoin.
Shrinking Bandwidth
Narrowing Bollinger bands indicate the Bitcoin rally is flagging and that the virtual currency faces a zone of resistance from $50,000 to $51,000. A key threshold to watch is the middle line of the Bollinger study at about $46,700.
Point and Figure
A so-called point and figure analysis -- which spotlights the direction of prices without a time dimension -- signals Bitcoin faces a challenge to scale levels around $50,940 on a closing basis. A failure to breach the 45-degree trend-line of the point and figure chart could strengthen the bearish case.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU