BlackRock will not be back in foreseeable future in India: Kalpen Parekh

In the first interview after DSP bought out BlackRock’s 40 per cent stake in DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, Kalpen Parekh, president of the mutual fund house, speaks with Jash Kriplani on strategy changes and related matters. Edited excerpts: We are seeing new players coming into the sector, preferring a controlling stake or 100 per cent ownership. Is this an emerging trend? I don’t think this can be generalised.

Many businesses have grown and thrived as partnerships. In our case, BlackRock was keen to continue but wanted to be a dominant partner. Globally, ...