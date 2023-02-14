JUST IN
Climbing wheat prices take cereal inflation to a high of 16.12% in Jan
March heat to shape up wheat output this year in North India: Experts
Average price of wheat flour rose by 31% in 2018-22 period: Centre
Chana, mustard likely to trade around MSP, wheat much above it
Basmati rice sales to grow 30% on high demand this fiscal: Report
Sugar exports at 2.7 mn tonnes in FY23 so far; Bangladesh top market: AISTA
Wheat prices fall over 10% in 7 days on selling of FCI stock in open market
Over 1,150 bidders participated in 1st week of e-auction of wheat by FCI
Wheat prices fall 10% in 7 days on selling of FCI wheat in open mkt: Govt
Sugar production up 3.42% to 19.35 mn tonnes in Oct-Jan of 2022-23: ISMA
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Commodities Â» Food & Edible Oils
Adani rout creates a dent in Quant MF portfolios as key holdings shed 24%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Climbing wheat prices take cereal inflation to a high of 16.12% in Jan

Some delay in offloading central wheat stocks causes spike

Topics
India WPI inflation | Wheat prices | wheat stocks

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

grains, wheat

With the government having taken some time to offload the central pool of wheat stocks, the retail price inflation in that food grain jumped to an all-time high of 25 per cent in the new series in January. This led to cereal inflation rising to 16.12 per cent in the month from 13.79 per cent in December.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India WPI inflation

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 18:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.