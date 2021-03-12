Blue Dart extends rally as parent company posts record profit for CY20

Shares of hit a new high of Rs 5,526.25, up 3 per cent, on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after its parent company group posted a record profit for the calendar year 2020 (CY20), primarily driven by the global e-commerce boom, which led to considerably higher shipment volumes in the parcel and express business. The company’s 2020 operating profit was at €4.8 billion, up 17.4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The stock of South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company was trading higher for the fifth straight day, having surged 19 per cent during the period. At 02:23 pm, the stock was up 2.3 per cent at Rs 5,582 as compared to a 1.4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

For the financial year 2021, the Group anticipates a further significant increase in earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) to more than EUR 5.6 billion. This guidance is based on the assumption that e-commerce will continue to grow in the current year from a structurally higher starting point, while growth rates should normalise in the course of the year.

"World trade is also likely to recover further during 2021, leading to increased volumes in our global logistics activities. At the same time, intercontinental transport capacities are expected to remain limited due to the slow recovery of belly space cargo capacities in passenger aircraft," said in a press release.

Meanwhile, in the October-December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21), had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 93.78 crore as against a Rs 33.08 crore net loss during the same quarter last fiscal. The revenue from operations grew 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1,035 crore.

"The stellar performance for the quarter was backed by right yield management and aggressive cost efficiencies delivered through high service delivery by passionate and pandemic warriors frontline Blue Darters. The sectors such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics etc. saw rapid scaling owing to a shift in consumer buying behaviour & consumption patterns," it said.