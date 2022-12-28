JUST IN
Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence
Sebi mulls fresh CDS play for MFs as it seeks to boost corporate bond mkts
Debt fund YTMs stabilise, but peak still a few basis points away
Debt returns competing with equities: CIOs of MF houses at BFSI Summit
Asset management companies fear 'transaction fee burden' on margins
Industry can aspire to reach $5 a person monthly SIP in five years: Bhatia
MF industry has growth potential but talent a concern: CEOs at BFSI Summit
Three-fold growth in index fund AUM in 2022, ETF assets cross Rs 5 trn
Mutual fund growth reverses to mean after 2021 sprint, shows data
Mutual fund investors redeem Rs 10,000 cr from SIP accounts in Nov
You are here: Home » Markets » Mutual Funds
Sebi imposes Rs 75 lakh fine on ICCL, NCL in Karvy Stock Broking case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BOI MF settles 'inter-scheme transfer' case with Sebi, pays Rs 3.93 cr

The fund house along with five individuals pay Rs 3.93 crore for the settlement

Topics
SEBI | Mutual Funds | BoI

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
Securities and Exchange Board of India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cleared the one-time settlement application of Bank of India mutual fund (formerly BOI AXA MF) in a case pertaining to inter-scheme transfers in 2018-2019.

The one-time settlement scheme of Sebi allows companies and individuals to settle cases with the regulator by paying a certain amount. They do not have to admit or deny the charges in this settlement process.

According to the regulator, the fund house was found to have violated regulation in 2018-2019 by transferring downgraded debt securities to schemes categorised as low or medium risk funds. The fund house was said to have misvalued securities. "(The company) allegedly failed to value securities in accordance with the overarching principles of fair valuations and failed to follow its own approved valuation policy by arbitrarily deciding figure of per day provisioning," the regulator said in the settlement order.

Along with the fund house, Sebi had found the then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sandeep Dasgupta, compliance officer Rajesh Chawathe and fund manager Alok Singh to have violated the rules. Dasgupta's wife and daughter were also named in the case.

The BOI MF along with the five individuals have together paid Rs 3.93 crore to the regulator for the settlement. BOI MF paid Rs 1.36 crore. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the time, Sandeep Dasgupta, his wife and his daughter together remitted an amount of Rs 1.72 crore. The then compliance officer Rajesh Chawathe and Alok Singh (fund manager) paid the rest Rs 84.5 lakh.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.