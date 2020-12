Bollinger Bands, ATR: Volatility indicators and how to use them

Volatility is an essential component of stock markets. It is due to the volatile sessions that more and more participants are inclined to short-term gains, ranging from intraday sessions to weekly expiry. It is, again, the volatility that allows traders to enter and exit at various situations easily.

Over time, volatility has also become a hedge tool for various options traders. It is true that volatility can have an adverse impact on one's trading behaviour, and yet, acknowledging and managing the risk can, on the other hand, can provide significant returns. It is crucial to ...