Bombay High Court rejects NSEL brokers' plea on de-registration from Sebi

The on Thursday rejected a petition by (National Spot Exchange Ltd) brokers seeking their de-registration from the regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The two-judge bench, comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice M S Karnik, observed that brokers had pled with a mala-fide intention in anticipation of stern action against them from The regulator has already issued show cause notices (SCN) to all brokers named in the Rs 56-billion scam.

To avoid Sebi's action in the Rs 56-billion payment default at NSEL, leading broking firms named in various complaints and chargesheets have applied for de-registration of their companies. However, has rejected their application.

After the merger of Forward Commission (FMC) with 3 years ago, the latter had issued SCN to leading broking firms including Motilal Oswal Commodities, Anand Rathi Commodities, India Infoline etc asking why they should not be declared ‘not fit and proper’ in the case.

These broking firms, however, challenged the SCN in They did not comment as the case is sub-judice.

While arguing in the Bombay High Court, the Sebi counsel said, “Application for de-registration could have been done within three months from the merger of the FMC with the Sebi effective 29 September 2015. De-registration cannot be allowed three years after the merger.”

Teams of brokers’ counsels, however, argued that the exchange has ceased conducting business and continuing with a defunct company makes no sense.