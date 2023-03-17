JUST IN
Web Exclusive

BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs

BPCL, HPCL and IOC may rise up to 11 per cent in coming sessions, and if they manage to sustain their upward rally, medium-term bias may strongly shift in bull's favour.

Topics
HPCL BPCL Indian Oil | OMC stocks | Crude Oil Price

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

oil
Brent oil future slips to 3-month lows

Shares of domestic oil marketing companies will remain in spotlight after Brent Oil Futures slipped to a fresh 3-month low, negating the recent signal of reversal aimed at crossing $90 per barrel. Such technical moves suggest underlying weakness and may lead to further decline in the commodity.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 11:22 IST

