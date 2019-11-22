BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Here's how OMCs have performed over the past few weeks

Reports of government's plans to aggressively pursue divestment of its stake in select state-owned companies gathered pace over the weekend. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said the government would wrap up the sale of Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) by March 2020.

The finance minister stated the strategic disinvestment of the two state-run companies is critical for the government to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1 trillion for the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is likely to take up for ...