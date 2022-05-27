BPCL extends losses into 3rd day as Centre calls off privatisation process

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why Bharat Petroleum Corp divestment is on the slow track
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
DIPAM's internal estimates had pegged FY23 divestment target at Rs 1.2 trn
HPCL, BPCL, IOC: Will OMC stocks remain under pressure on excise duty cut?
BPCL falls 6% on report that government may revisit privatisation plan
-
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fell 2 per cent to Rs 318 on the BSE in Friday’s trade, in an otherwise firm market, as the government has called off the privatisation process of the state-owned oil marketing company for now. The development comes after two of the three companies that had shown interest in acquiring the public sector undertaking (PSU) withdrew their bids. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.74 per cent at 54,653 points at 1:00 PM.
Based on the decision of the Alternative Mechanism on strategic disinvestment, which comprises Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the head of the ministry concerned (in this case Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri), the privatisation of BPCL and the expressions of interest received from the bidders stand cancelled, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a statement. The decision on its re-initiation will be taken in due course following a review, it added. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
BPCL was trading lower for the third straight day, after the company reported 82 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 2,131 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22) as the firm held fuel prices despite rise in cost. It had posted net profit of Rs 11,940 in Q4FY21.
Revenue from operations, however, rose 25 per cent YoY to Rs 1.23 trillion on higher oil prices but losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales dented the financials.
Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services slightly lowered the target EV/EBITDA multiple from 5.6x to 5.4x with no disinvestment premium anymore, and weak current scenario with negative auto-fuel margins, "We maintain Buy owing to reasonable valuations and expectations of a gradual recovery in margins to normative levels." the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU