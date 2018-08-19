Brace for more rupee weakness, advise Rabobank MD and senior economist

Economic turmoil in Turkey affected global financial markets. JAN LAMBREGTS, managing director and global head of financial markets research at Rabobank International and HUGO ERKEN, its senior economist and country analyst for North America, Mexico and India, tell Puneet Wadhwa their interpretation of the development.

Edited excerpts: Developments in Turkey rattled the global financial markets last week. What is your interpretation? Lambregts : Turkey appears to be on the verge of a total currency and financial meltdown, according to Piotr Matys, our emerging market strategist. ...