Breach of cross-holding norms: Fairfax seeks consent settlement with Sebi

Prem Watsa-owned (FFHL) is looking to settle the alleged breach of mutual fund cross-holding norms with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) through the consent route.

The consent mechanism allows an alleged wrongdoer to settle a pending matter with without admitting or denying the guilt by paying a penalty or undergoing a market ban or both. This route helps save the time and money that lengthy litigation processes might require.

“FFHL had filed a settlement application dated June 3, 2022 with under the (Settlement Proceedings) Regulation, 2018. An adverse ruling by Sebi in this regard against FFHL could adversely affect our promoters and our company, especially an order which could consequently impair our company’s ability to undertake this offer or raise further capital via certain modes,” GO Digit General Insurance said in its draft offer document filed with Sebi on August 17.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's firm is one of the promoters of IPO-bound GO Digit.

Under Sebi’s cross-holding norms, a single entity isn’t allowed to hold over 10 per cent stake in more than one asset management company (AMC). An associate company of FFHL holds about 49 per cent stake in Quantum . Meanwhile, FFHL also indirectly holds more than 10 per cent stake in IIFL thanks to its holding in parent firm IIFL Wealth.

The issue had come to light over three years ago. In October 2021, Sebi had issued a show cause notice to FFHL, which is the ultimate parent firm of the Fairfax Group, alleging a violation of Regulation 7B of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.

“The show cause notice, which was replied to on December 22, 2021, alleges, amongst other things, that: (i) FFHL indirectly holds over 10 per cent voting rights in an asset management company and trustee company of one mutual fund, while being an ‘associate’ of the sponsor of another mutual fund; and (ii) FFHL indirectly holds over 10 per cent of the voting rights in the asset management company and trustee company of more than one mutual fund,” the company has disclosed in GO Digit’s IPO document.

The company has further disclosed that the Fairfax Group-owned FIH Mauritius has entered into a binding agreement for sale of certain of its shareholding in IIFL Wealth Management, the sponsor of IIFL and IIFL Trustee Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

In March 2022, private equity (PE) major Bain Capital agreed to acquire a 24.98 per cent equity stake in from another PE firm General Atlantic and Prem Watsa-owned FIH Mauritius.