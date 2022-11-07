JUST IN
Paytm, Nykaa among tech stocks under watch as lock-in period ends
Business Standard

Britannia stock jumps 10%; NSE H1FY23 consolidated PAT jumps 53%

NSE has almost a monopoly in the equity derivatives segment and 93 per cent market share in the equity cash segment

National Stock Exchange of India NSE | Britannia | market capitalisation

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The market capitalisation of biscuit maker Britannia topped Rs 1 trillion during intra-day trade on Monday. Shares of Wadia-group firm jumped over 10 per cent to Rs 4,190 after the company’s September quarter earnings beat Street estimates. Shares gave up some gains to settle at Rs 4123, up 8.5 per cent over its previous close. At the last close, the company was valued Rs 99,320 crore. Currently, there are 50 domestically listed companies with mcap of more than Rs 1 trillion.

NSE H1FY23 consolidated PAT jumps 53% to Rs 3,463 cr, income up 57%

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) logged a 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,463 crore for the six-month period ending September 2022 (H1FY23). During this period, the total income of the country’s largest bourse rose 57 per cent to Rs 6,293 crore driven by sharp increase in options trading volumes. Its equity options volume more than doubled year-on-year during the first half and cash market volumes rose 18 per cent. NSE has almost a monopoly in the equity derivatives segment and 93 per cent market share in the equity cash segment.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:31 IST

