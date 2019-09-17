Broader market remains richly valued despite correction in stock prices

The broader equity market remains richly valued despite recent correction in stock prices, ruling out a pause in selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). A broader basket of 864 stocks — either part of the BSE 500, BSE MidCap, or BSE SmallCap indices — are currently trading at 29.5x their trailing 12-month earnings, against the 10-year average earnings multiple of 19.5x.

The valuations are down marginally from all-time high earnings multiple of 31.2x at the end of March this year. In comparison, these stocks were trading at 15.6x their trailing 12-month earnings ...