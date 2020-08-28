Brokerages turn bullish on SBI on attractive valuation; see 20-44% upside

India’s largest state-owned, bank State Bank of India (SBI), is seeing back-to-back upgrades by brokerages – both foreign and domestic. Attractive valuation relative to private peers, improving situation of the financial sector, and timely support from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic is instilling confidence in analysts besides impressive June 2020 quarter (Q1FY21) numbers.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank clocked 81.18 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 4,189.34 crore, as against Rs 2,312.2 crore reported in the June quarter of FY20. Its pre-tax profit for the quarter was up 36.8 cent to Rs 5,559.7 crore.

The bank said its loans under moratorium were 9.5 per cent at the end of June, 2020 quarter compared with 23 per cent at the end of March quarter of FY20.

From its recent low of Rs 150.85 apiece (closing basis) touched on May 22, 2020, the stock has rallied 39 per cent on the BSE, as against 27 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex till Wednesday, BSE data show. And there is still some more steam left, brokerages believe. From the current price around Rs 216 apiece, the one-year return could range between 20 per cent and 44 per cent as per brokerages estimates.