Brokers planning to drag MCX to court on crude oil settlement issue

After the announced a price of (-) Rs 2884 as the settlement price for (April contract), which expired yesterday, more than 100 brokers are estimated to have lost more than Rs 450 crore and hardly 12-15 brokers, mostly algo players, were able to garner credit, according to sources.

In view of this, some brokers are planning to challenge the settlement price decision in a court of law. Meanwhile, these brokers, who pay the difference according to the final settlement price to the clearing corporation of the exchange, found that their margins lying as credit with the clearing corp had been blocked today afternoon and they were unable to trade. They were, however, allowed to square off positions to garner extra credit for paying the difference.

Sources said that some major brokers, also having retail business, are among those planning to move court. said that it had settled the contract according to the formula in the contract, which has been followed for the last 15 years.

However, brokers’ contention is that the contract was also linked to trading ends at 11.30 at night which is not happening at present due to the lockdown and curtailed timing. Secondly, the MCX system is not capable of handling negative trading even if the trading would have ended at 11.30 pm. NYMEX had said on April 15 that it had made its system capable of handling negative trades. Hence, the MCX contract could not be negative. MCX has conveyed to participants that at the exchange level there is no issue in pay-in pay-out and even a settlement guarantee fund will not be required.